T20 World Cup 2024: Here’s why Zimbabwe is not part of mega event

Fans have wondering why Zimbabwe are not part of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 being held in West Indies and United States of America.

The tournament is underway featuring a record 20 teams in four groups.

Zimbabwe failed to become one of the top two teams in the African Led of the T20 World Cup qualifiers, this is the reason why they failed to qualify for the mega event.

Zimbabwe needed to finish the qualifiers in the top two to earn a spot in the event but they lost to Namibia and Uganda, which qualified for the T20 World Cup 2024.

The team’s bad luck continues as they failed to make it to the mega event in 2019 and 2023 ODI World Cups and 2021’s T20 World Cup.

Zimbabwe’s campaign in the T20 World Cup qualifiers started with what head coach Dave Houghton called an “embarrassingly bad” performance against Namibia, where they lost by seven wickets.

Sikandar Raza, Zimbabwe skipper admitted that his side will carry the pain of not reaching the T20 World Cup 2024 as the side is continuously failing to make an impact to reach the mega-events.