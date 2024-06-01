Taliban better than PTI founder: Azma Bukhari

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari on Saturday castigated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, alleging that even Taliban are better than the latter, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference here, the provincial minister alleged that PTI’s ‘simple formula’ of revolution was to seek support and NRO from ‘powerful quarters’.

She questioned the hype over Hamoodur Rahman Commission (HRC) report, saying that a commission should be constituted to probe PTI founder Imran Khan’s ‘anti-Pakistan’ agenda.

“Imran Khan’s agenda is to break Pakistan into parts,” Azma Bokhari alleged.

She further said that even the Taliban are better than PTI founder as the former acknowledge and take responsibility for their views but the latter doesn’t.

The statement came after Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cybercrime Cell wrote a letter to the authorities seeking access to incarcerated PTI founder Imran Khan to inquire about a ‘controversial’ post from his X handle.

The text of the letter stated that anti-state propaganda was disseminated through the official social media account of the PTI founder, targeting institutions, particularly the Pakistan Army.

The video posted on May 26 aimed to distort facts, prompt rebellion among officers and soldiers, and create unrest within various state institutions.

The FIA Cybercrime Cell noted that this video is a clear violation of the PICA Act 2016 and seeking access to the PTI founder in jail for further investigation.