Taylor Swift fans worry about her safety amid Los Angeles wildfires

Fans of Taylor Swift have voiced concerns about the singer’s safety as wildfires continue to devastate parts of Los Angeles.

Despite the destruction of hundreds of homes, including those belonging to celebrities, Swift’s 10,982-square-foot mansion in Beverly Hills remains unaffected, according to reports.

Although an erroneous evacuation alert was issued to Beverly Hills residents on Friday morning, no official evacuation orders have been announced for the city, Page Six reported.

Swifties expressed their unease on social media, with one fan posting, “I’m so worried about Taylor! She needs to be safe!” Another noted the situation’s unpredictability, commenting, “The wildfires are so alarming, even if her mansion is currently secure.” Some fans questioned the decision to reside in a high-risk area, with one asking, “Why does she even live there? It’s too risky!”

Read more: Los Angeles wildfires trigger air quality warnings, health concerns

However, reports from Business Times suggest that Talyor Swift is unlikely to be in Los Angeles. The pop icon recently spent time with her boyfriend, NFL star Travis Kelce, celebrating New Year’s in New York before heading to Kansas City, Missouri.

While fans expressed their concern over Taylor Swift’s safety, they also gathered online to celebrate a special occasion—her mother Andrea Swift’s 67th birthday. Andrea has been a significant influence in Taylor Swif’s life and career, inspiring heartfelt songs like The Best Day.

Fans shared touching birthday wishes for Andrea, recognizing her unwavering support for her daughter throughout her journey to stardom.