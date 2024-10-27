Taylor Swift’s subtle nod to Travis Kelce goes viral – WATCH

US pop star Taylor Swift dropped a subtle node to boyfriend Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce during her performance at Eras Tour in New Orleans.

The singer on several occasions has made references to Kelce as the two go strong in their relationship.

The 14-time Grammy winner has attended most of the Kansas City games since she started dating Travis Kelce and added a few nods to the athlete into her own show.

Taylor Swift made the recent gesture towards her boyfriend while singing the outro of her song “Midnight Rain” at her Eras Tour.

The US pop star made the motion as if she was throwing a football to the Kansas City Chiefs tight-end while singing the words, “He never thinks of me, except when I’m on TV.”

Earlier, she sang the same lyrics as she recreated Travis Kelce’s signature Archer pose from the football field.

Further, Taylor Swift also changed the lyrics of her 2022 hit “Karma.”

The original lyrics said, “Karma is the guy on the screen, coming home straight to me.” However, she instead sang, “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs, coming home straight to me.”

It is worth mentioning here that Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift went public with their relationship in September last year when the Hollywood actress-singer took Kelce’s invitation to watch him play for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Kelce is also set to appear in a cameo role in Hollywood star Adam Sandler’s upcoming Netflix golf comedy “Happy Gilmore 2,” a sequel to his iconic 1996 movie.