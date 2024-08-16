Teenage abducted girl recovered, suspect arrested

KARACHI: Karachi police on Friday recovered a teenage abducted girl and arrested the suspect in district West of the city, ARY News reported citing police.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) West Hafeezur Rehman Bugti, the three suspects of the dacoit group entered the house posing as Counter Terrorism Department’s (CTD) officers.

The 18-year-old girl and her brother Usman was forced to sit in a car at gunpoint and subjected them to violence earlier in the day.

The SSP said that the brother was thrown from a car while the kidnappers took the girl way with them. SSP Hafeezur Rehman Bugti said that they recovered the abducted girl safely within an hour and arrested one the suspects named Zeeshan.

The police also claimed to have seized a non-licensed weapon used in the abduction from possession of the arrested accused.

A case has been registered under clauses pertaining to kidnapping and illegal weapons against the suspects. The SSP West said that raids are being conducted to arrest the suspect who are still at large accomplices.

According to the police, the arrested suspect had previously been arrested in four cases of robbery and illicit weapons.

Earlier, a woman who was allegedly involved in the kidnapping of girls, has been arrested from Lahore and subsequently recovered three abducted girls

According to the police, the alleged woman kidnapper was arrested by its Kidnapping for Ransom Cell, and three abducted girls have been recovered on her identification. A 16-year-old girl named Mahnoor was recovered from Faisalabad.

The police said that the accused woman used to lure girls with promises of jobs and then force them into illegal activities. The Lahore police said that the alleged kidnapper had sold two girls for Rs 300,000 each in Faisalabad and was receiving Rs 60,000 to Rs 70,000 per month.

The accused and her group used to create fake marriage certificates and stamp papers to use them for blackmailing the girl.