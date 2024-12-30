“Was in the toilet” – Temba Bavuma opens up on nervy chase during SA vs Pak Test

South Africa’s captain Temba Bavuma opened up on the nervy chase of Proteas during SA vs Pak Test played at SuperSport Park in Centurian on Sunday.

The Proteas beat Pakistan by two wickets on day four of the Test series opener.

The result gave South Africa a berth in the final of the International Cricket Council’s 2023-25 World Test Championship final at Lord’s in London next year.

In the post-match presentation, Temba Bavuma said: “There wasn’t much conversation at the lunch break, to be honest. I was still sulking in the toilets,” said Bavuma.

“I guess I think the other guys, Aiden Markram leading the boys, I think he kept them going. We were obviously trying to stay positive, but there wasn’t a lot of conversation. I’d like to say that there was still confidence and belief in us doing it,” said Temba Bavuma.

“Obviously Kagiso and Jansen were able to do it. I came out when we needed about 15 runs. I didn’t come out fully into the viewing area. I was always there at the back. It was a tough one. It’s not often that you get that emotional.”

South Africa will play Australia, India or Sri Lanka in June 2025’s WTC final at Lord’s in London, England.

DRAMATIC COLLAPSE

Mohammad Abbas, whose overall figures were 6-54 off 19.3 overs, engineered a dramatic collapse when South Africa looked headed for a comfortable victory with 50 runs needed and six wickets in hand.

His haul included the fortunate dismissal of captain Temba Bavuma for 40, who walked after thinking he had edged the ball behind to the wicket keeper but will be ruing not reviewing the decision as the television replays showed it had not touched his bat but rather his pocket on the way through.

Abbas also bowled Aiden Markram and had David Bedingham and Corbin Bosch caught behind — Bosch going first ball to see South Africa slump from 96-4 to 99-8.

“I’m extremely proud of our efforts but going forward as a team, we need to be more ruthless. We have to seize the moments that test cricket provide,” said Pakistan captain Shan Masood.