This Indian player gets angry if he doesn’t eat a kilo of mutton daily

A friend of the Indian fast bowler Mohammad Shami revealed that the cricketer gets angry if he does not eat mutton for a few days.

In a recent YouTube interview with Shubhankar Mishra, Indian pacer Mohammed Shami and his friend Umesh Kumar disclosed that Shami’s performance and mood are significantly influenced by his love for mutton.

Kumar shared that Shami, known for his extreme pace on the cricket field, has an intense preference for mutton. He revealed that if Shami is deprived of mutton for just one day, he becomes visibly irritable.

The impact of Shami’s mutton cravings is so pronounced that Kumar claims it affects his professional performance. He stated that a daily intake of at least a kilo of mutton is crucial for Shami, suggesting that a lack of it could reduce his bowling speed by up to 15 kilometers per hour.

These insights provide an interesting glimpse into the personal quirks and dietary needs of one of India’s premier fast bowlers, highlighting how specific dietary preferences can intersect with athletic performance.