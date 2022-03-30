‘Threatening letter’: NA speaker invites opposition to in-camera session

Islamabad: National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaisar has said that he has invited parliamentary leaders to attend the in-camera session of NA being summoned to discuss ‘threatening letter’, ARY News reported.

According to details, Asad Qaiser said that the government and opposition leaders should form a consensus about the issue of ‘threatening letter’, as the matter is related to Pakistan and sovereign policy.

The NA speaker added that the content of the letter can be discussed if an across the board consensus is formed.

He added that the sensitive letter can be talked about in the National Security Council’s session.

Earlier today, the government had decided to share the alleged threatening letter with the National Security Committee.

Furthermore, PM Imran Khan had also shared some content of the threatening letter with some senior journalists.

The premier in his briefing said that the letter also showed concerns over his recent visit to Russia. PM Imran Khan said that the letter highlighted the future ties by connecting it with the foreign policy that threatened regime change in Pakistan.

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan also shared the contents of the alleged letter with his cabinet members.

