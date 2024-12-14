Tim Southee achieves major milestone in his farewell test

New Zealand star pacer Tim Southee has achieved another milestone in his final Test appearance, equalling former West Indies batter Chris Gayle’s record of 98 sixes in Test cricket.

Southee’s impressive feat was achieved during the first innings of the third Test against England at Seddon Park on Saturday. He came to bat at 272/8 and received a guard of honour from England players in his farewell Test.

The New Zealand pacer unleashed three massive sixes during his 10-ball innings, scoring 23 runs at a strike rate of 230. His explosive form has placed him alongside Gayle in fourth place on the all-time Test six-hitting list.

Southee’s achievement is all the more remarkable given that he has never batted in the top seven. He boasts a better six-hitting frequency than anyone else and relies more on sixes than fours for his scoring.

With just two more sixes, Southee could become the fourth cricketer to reach 100 Test sixes, surpassing Adam Gilchrist’s tally with one additional hit.

England’s seamers struck in the final session to reduce New Zealand to 315 for nine after the hosts had made a strong start to their bid for a consolation victory on the opening day of the third and final test in Hamilton on Saturday.

The New Zealand tail wagged hard but the batters higher up the order will be rueing their failure to build the partnerships they needed to really cash in on the platform laid by Tom Latham and Will Young in an opening stand of 105.