TLP faces major setback as two leaders join PPP

ATTOCK: In a major blow to the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), two party leaders announced joining the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

The two leaders, who are ticket holders for TLP, made the formal announcement of their departure after meeting with PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

This development is seen as a major setback for TLP in two provincial constituencies within NA-50 Attock-II.

Ticket holders Malik Amanat from PP-4 and Syed Atif Shah from PP-5 leaders parted ways with the TLP, joining the PPP along with colleagues.

Both TLP leaders called on Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari during which they made the formal announcement. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari welcomed all on joining PPP.

Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Hayat Khan was also present on this occasion.

Last month, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari declined a meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, despite a request from the federal government following his criticism.

After Bilawal’s remarks, the government extended an offer for a meeting, which was promptly rejected.

Bilawal explained that his refusal was not based on personal issues with the government, but rather stemmed from the concerns of his voters and provincial governments.

Bilawal Bhutto emphasized that the PPP had grievances with the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) over its handling of administrative matters in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

The former foreign minister, Bilawal Bhutto noted that the PML-N had been sidelining PPP in the administrative affairs of these provinces, despite an earlier agreement that the PPP would be a partner in managing the administrative matters in both Punjab and KP.