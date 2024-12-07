Travis Head breaks world record for fastest century in pink-ball test

ADELAIDE: Australian middle-order batsman Travis Head made history, smashing his own world record for the fastest century in day-night Test match, on Saturday.

Travis Head achieved this milestone at his home ground of Adelaide, scoring 100 off 111 balls against India, on Day 2 of the second pink-ball test in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25.

This remarkable performance surpassed Head’s previous record of a 112-ball century against England in Hobart in 2022, even then breaking his own record.

He also holds the record for a 125-ball century against the West Indies in 2022 in a day-night Test in Adelaide.

With the new achievement, Head now boasts the top three fastest pink-ball Test centuries.

This was also Head’s third Test century at the Adelaide Oval.

During the match Indian fast bowler Mohammed Siraj exhibited a fierce send-off to Travis Head.

Head was dismissed when Siraj clean bowled him on the fourth delivery of the 82nd over during Australia’s first innings.

Following the breach of Head’s defense and the subsequent dislodging of his stumps, the two players engaged in a verbal exchange, after which Siraj delivered a pointed send-off.

The footage capturing Siraj’s reaction and the ensuing verbal confrontation between the two players post-Head’s dismissal has since gained significant traction on the internet.

Before heading back to the pavilion, Head encountered a total of 141 deliveries and aided by 17 boundaries and 4 sixes, scored an impressive 140 runs.

He contributed 65 runs for the fourth wicket alongside Marnus Labuschagne, who made 64 runs, and added 74 runs for the sixth wicket with Alex Carey, who scored 15.