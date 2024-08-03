Turkish naval force chief visits NHQ

ISLAMABAD: Turkish Navy Delegation headed by Chief of Staff Turkish Naval Forces Command Vice Admiral Ibrahim Ozdem KOÇER visited Naval Headquarters for the sixth ‘Pakistan Navy Turkish Navy Expert Level Staff Talks’.

According to a press statement issued by the Pakistan Navy, upon arrival at the visiting dignitary was received by Vice Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ovais Ahmed Bilgrami.

Later on, the Turkish Chief of Staff called on the Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf. Both the dignitaries discussed professional matters of common interest. Visiting Admiral appreciated Pakistan Navy’s contribution in collaborative security through various initiatives, including contribution in CTFs 150 and 151, conduct of Exercise AMAN and Regional Maritime Security Patrol (RMSP).

During the Staff Talks, wide ranging matters related to operations, training and technical domains came under discussion. The visiting delegation appreciated strong bilateral relations and discussed further opportunities of collaboration.

“Pakistan and Turkiye enjoy brotherly relations and navies of both countries collaborate in various domains including joint production and upgradation of various platforms and systems,” the statement read.