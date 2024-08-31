Two killed, nine injured in Faisalabad tractor trolley-loader collision

FAISALABAD: Two persons were killed while 9 others sustained multiple injuries in a road traffic accident in the area of Thikriwala police station, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Rescue 1122 spokesperson said that a speedy mini loader carrying passengers to vegetable market collided with a tractor trolley loaded with timbers near Thikriwala on Jhang road.

As a result,Ghulam Mustafa (45) r/o Chak No.73-JB Jhapal and an unknown person (45) died on the spot while Rescue 1122 shifted 9 other victims to Allied Hospital-I after providing them first aid.

Among the injured included Imtiaz Riaz (24) r/o Chak No.201-JB Chiniot, Riaz Atta (38) r/o Chak No.201-JB, Mala Ismail (28) r/o Chak No.201-JB, Abdul Hafeez (30) r/ofNalka Adda Chiniot, Muhammad Nawaz (50) r/o Chak No.73-JB, Muhammad Raza (16) r/o Nalka Adda Chiniot,Muhammad Shafique (40) r/o Chak No.73-JB, Sajjad Sabir (26) r/o Nalka Adda and Muhammad Bilal (35) r/o Nalka Adda Chiniot, spokesman added.

Earlier, at least three persons including two children were killed on the spot after a deadly crash between a truck, a van and a motorcycle near Fazlabad in Jhelum.

Rescue officials said that tragic incident occurred near Fazlabad in Jhelum, resulting in the loss of at least three lives, including two children.

The accident occurred due to collision between a truck, a van, and a motorcycle, rescue officials informed. Rescue teams and police promptly arrived at the scene of the accident near Fazlabad in Jhelum, providing critical assistance.

The injured and deceased were carefully shifted to a nearby hospital for medical attention and further procedures. The authorities are likely investigating the cause of the crash to prevent such tragedies in the future.