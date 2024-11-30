Uorfi Javed offers to sell her dress for INR3.66 crore; Internet reacts!

Indian actor and social media personality Uorfi Javed has put up one of her most popular designs, the black butterfly dress for sale at INR3.66 crore.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

Known best for her out-of-the-box, unconventional, and often self-designed fits, India’s DIY expert and ‘Bigg Boss’ alum Uorfi Javed announced on Saturday that she is selling a Black Butterfly magic dress, made by Metal Bender Studio and crafted in collaboration with Shweta Gurmeet Kaur and herself.

For the unversed, the stunning piece which was dubbed as ‘Met Gala worthy’ when Javed first wore it on a red carpet earlier this year, is a solid, strapless gown, featuring green leaves and artificial butterflies, which would flutter out of the flowers when the celebrity would clap.

“Hi my lovelies I’ve decided to sell my butterfly dress which was loved so much by everyone,” Javed announced in an Instagram post this morning.

However, what captured the attention of social users was the rather hefty price tag attached. “Price – 36690000 rps only (INR 3 crore 66 lakh 99 thousand only),” she added, asking the interested people to DM her on the Gram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

Reacting to her post, a social user asked, “EMI pe milega kya? I can pay interest in Motichoor Laddoos,” while another joked, “Bass 50 rs kam rah Gaye warna le leta.”

One more Instagrammer candidly asked, “Isme color option hai kya?”

Also Read: Indian influencer turns heads in self-stitched creation for Cannes debut