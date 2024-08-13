Usama Mir opens up on his exclusion from T20 World Cup squad

Pakistan’s leg-spinner Usama Mir has opened up on his exclusion from the T20 World Cup 2024 along with the utilisation of the spinners in the marquee event.

In an interview with a local media outlet, the leg-spinner revealed that the then Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief selector Wahab Riaz had informed him that he was dropped as the squad already had a leg-spinner and a mystery spinner.

“The Chief Selector at the time told me that they prepared a team combination, which included a leg-spinner and a mystery spinner. But, what surprised me was why the leg-spinner was not bowling and why the mystery spinner was not playing,” Usama Mir said.

Reacting to his exclusion, he said that it was “disturbing that whatever was happening was completely contrasting to the reason they gave me [for my exclusion].”

According to Usama Mir, Pakistan’s shocking defeat to the United States of America left him frustrated, while he also questioned Shadab Khan not bowling as a leg spinner and mystery spinner Abrar not being included in the Playing XI.

“But, anyways, it’s a part of life. Life is full of ups and downs and I take it positively and I will rectify all the loopholes and mistakes by striving,” the leg-spinner added.

It is pertinent to mention that Mir was dropped from Pakistan’s T20 World Cup 2024 squad despite being the highest wicket-taker of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2024.

Leg-spinner Shadab Khan made it through to the squad along with Abrar Ahmed, who did not get to play a single game in the marquee event.