Varun Dhawan makes surprising admissions about Sidharth Malhotra

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan has made startling admissions about his jealousy towards his ‘Student of the Year’ costar Sidharth Malhotra.

The two actors made their big-screen debut alongside Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt in Karan Johar’s 2012 film ‘Student of the Year.’

All three actors have since led multiple hit films, however, Varun Dhawan was not so sure about his future amid the presence of Sidharth Malhotra in the industry.

In a recent interview, the Bollywood actor admitted to feeling ‘insecure’ about his costar’s good looks during the promotional tour of their film ‘Student of the Year.’

According to the ‘Baby John’ actor, he feared that audiences might not notice him in comparison with Sidharth Malhotra.

“He was tall and wide, good-looking, and there were two heroes in the film. At that time, I felt that he is amazing and looks handsome, so people will only watch him. Will people even notice me or not? What if my dream only stays a dream?” the Bollywood actor said.

Varun Dhawan also mentioned that his concerns were intensified as the debate around nepotism made things further challenging for him before his debut film ‘Student of the Year.’

“The negativity around nepotism also started at that time. So during that time, I hadn’t planned anything before I entered the industry. I only knew that I’d worked hard and that I was deserving, but people were saying something else. The reception has not always been flowery, that’s what people feel. But I have had to fight that a lot. No matter what happens, I will keep fighting,” the ‘Baby John actor said.

The Bollywood star maintained that he decided to work hard instead of focusing on such issues to cement his place in the industry.

“I had to fight it hard at that time through my performance and work. When my films started working, that perception broke. My father also gave me work. But no matter what I say, people will think what they want to,” Varun Dhawan said.

The Bollywood star has worked with his father David Dhawan’s in films such as ‘Main Tera Hero,’ ‘Coolie No. 1,’ and ‘Judwaa 2’ and is currently being seen in ‘Baby John.’