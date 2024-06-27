Verdict reserved on PTI founder, others Azadi March acquittal pleas

ISLAMABAD: A district and sessions court in Islamabad on Thursday reserved its verdict on the petitions seeking the acquittal of PTI founder Imran Khan and party stalwarts Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Faisal Javed in two cases related Azadi March vandalism, ARY News reported.

Judicial Magistrate Yasir Mehmood heard the acquittal pleas.

PTI lawyers Advocate Sardar Masroof and Amina Ali appeared before the court and presented their arguments.

Sardar Masroof argued that the FIRs against the PTI leaders were not registered on the complaint by a concerned authority.

Earlier, former PM Imran Khan was acquitted in two May 9 cases.

May 9 violence

Violent clashes were broken out across Pakistan after former prime minister Imran Khan was arrested on May 9, 2023.

The protests were held in remote and major cities as the party workers were agitated due to their chairman’s arrest, with Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoning the armed forces to ensure law and order.

Army installations, including Corps Commander’s house in Lahore, had come under attack during the protests by PTI workers.

It is pertinent to mention that the PTI founder is named as main accused in all the May 9 riots cases.