Video: Mohammad Amir reminds of Wasim Akram in ILT20

DUBAI: Former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir showcased his crafty bowling skills in a recent International League T20 (ILT20) match at Dubai Stadium, reminding fans of the legendary Wasim Akram.

Despite retirement from all formats of cricket, Mohammad Amir is showing his remarkable bowling skills in different T20 leagues.

Amir, who is currently playing for Desert Vipers in ILT20, took a crucial wicket of Sikandar Raza with a cleverly bowled slower bouncer.

Desert Vipers won all the first four matches but their winning streak ended by Dubai Capitals in the fifth match with a stunning six-wicket victory.

Although the Desert Vipers lost this match but Mohammad Amir showed some superb bowling skills in the match.

He took a crucial wicket of Sikandar Raza in the 15th over. He deliever a slower bouncer at off side and Raza could only manage to get an outside edge, which was caught behind the stumps by wicketkeeper Tanish Suri.

Dubai Capitals had remained in a good position despite losing Raza because the Desert Vipers failed to leverage this crucial wicket into converting a victory. Mohammad Amir also could not get more wickets with a new ball.

The Desert Vipers batted first, scoring 139 runs in 20 overs, but the Dubai Capitals successfully chased the target in 17.4 overs, winning the match by six wickets.

Gulbadin Naib played a remarkable inning, scoring 78 runs off 51 balls, helping the Dubai Capitals secure their victory.

Earlier, Mohammad Amir and Imad Wasim called time on international career, announcing to continue franchise cricket.

“To all fans & supporters: After much thought and reflection, I have decided to retire from international cricket. Representing Pakistan on the world stage has been the greatest honor of my life, and every moment wearing the green jersey has been unforgettable,” Imad Wasim’s X post read on December 13.

A day after, Mohammad Amir also announced his retirement in a post that read, “It has been a great honour to play for Pakistan across all three formats. I know this is a difficult decision, but I feel this is the right time for the next generation to take the baton and elevate Pakistan cricket to new heights,” Mohammad Amir posted on X.