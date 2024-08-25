web analytics
28.9 C
Karachi
Monday, August 26, 2024
- Advertisement -

‘Going from bad to worse’: Vikrant Gupta reacts to Pakistan’s historic loss to Bangladesh

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

Indian journalist Vikrant Gupta slammed the Pakistan cricket team management for playing four pacers on a pitch where spinners won the game for Bangladesh.

Bangladesh on Sunday defeated the Shan Masood-led home side by 10 wickets in the first test after chasing the 30-run target without losing a wicket in Rawalpindi.

The visitor had bowled Pakistan out for 148 runs during their second innings as spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz returned with the figures of 4-21, Shakib Al Hasan picked three wickets, while Shoriful Islam, Nahid Rana and Hasan Mahmud bagged one each.

Pakistan played four pacers along with all-rounder Salman Ali Agha and Saim Ayub as part-time spinners.

Reacting to Pakistan’s decision to play the game without a frontline spinner, Indian journalist Vikrant Gupta said that the move was a ‘dumb choice.’

“Pakistan cricket going from bad to worse – playing four pacers on a home pitch where their own batsmen have fallen to Bangladesh spinners was a dumb choice; and a striking result. A reflection also of the leadership aspirations creating groups within the ‘team’,” he wrote in a post on X.vikrant gupta, pakistan cricket, pak v ban

Earlier, former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi also raised concerns over Pakistan’s strategy following their defeat in the first home Test in Rawalpindi.

Read more: PAK v BAN: Shahid Afridi questions Pakistan’s strategy in first Test

“A 10-wicket defeat raises serious questions about the decision to prepare this type of pitch, select four fast bowlers, and leave out a specialist spinner,” he wrote in a post on X.

It is worth mentioning here that red-ball skipper Shan Masood had admitted that the home side got it wrong by not picking a frontline spinner in the playing XI.

“Looking at the pitch, we expected the pitch to do a bit more. Secondly, I thought with three fast bowlers, you were going to be pushing them to the limit and that would mean that the spinner would also have to operate at around 25-30 overs a day,” he said in a post-match presentation.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

What, in your opinion, is the reason of Sheikh Hasina's downfall?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.