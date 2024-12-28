Vikrant tells Rohit Sharma ‘No lifetime captains in cricket’

Renowned Indian sports journalist Vikrant Gupta has urged Rohit Sharma to step down as captain of India’s Test cricket team, citing his declining batting form and leadership.

Speaking on Sports Tak, Gupta stated that no player remains captain for life, and Sharma’s diminishing return with the bat is affecting his authority in the dressing room.

Gupta’s comments come amid growing speculation about Sharma’s future, following India’s underwhelming performance on the second day of the Boxing Day Test. Sharma’s recent form has been a concern, with a mere 22 runs scored in four innings of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar series.

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar has also predicted that Sharma may step down if his form doesn’t improve in upcoming matches. The pressure is mounting on the Indian skipper, with fans taking to social media to express frustration and call for his retirement or resignation.

As India faces Australia in the fourth Test, the spotlight is on Sharma to deliver, with many questioning whether he will relinquish the captaincy to allow a new leader to emerge.

As reported by the Indian media outlet, Ajit Agarkar, the current chief national selector for India, is in Melbourne to observe the fourth Test match between the two teams. The report indicates that there may be discussions between Ajit Agarkar and Rohit Sharma regarding the latter’s future in Test cricket, particularly if there is no improvement in his performance over the next three innings.