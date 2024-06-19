VIDEO: Woman receives live cobra in Amazon Xbox package

Social media users were in for a surprise after a viral video showed a woman receiving a live cobra inside an Amazon’s Xbox package.

The incident occurred in India’s Bengaluru when the woman received her order of an Xbox controller, an Indian media outlet reported.

However, the woman, named Tanvi, was shocked to see the venomous snake stuck to the packaging tape of the Amazon India delivery.

While the snake was stuck to the packaging tape and did not harm her, several raised concerns after she captured the snake on video and posted to her X account.

The woman going by the handle @Tanvxo on X, wrote: “Ordered an Xbox controller from @amazonIN and received a free snake with it!”

The video soon gained traction and went viral on social media prompting widespread concern.

Later, Indian media outlets reported that the snake, identified as a spectacled cobra, was safely captured and released.

Meanwhile, Amazon India responded to the viral video and issued an apology while resolving to investigate the matter.

On X, the responded to the Bengaluru woman’s post: “We’re sorry to know about the inconvenience you’ve had with the Amazon order. We’d like to have this checked.”

The company then gave a refund to Tanvi, however, she criticised Amazon for negligence while expressing concern regarding Amazon’s safety in their transportation and warehousing practices.

“What did they get for risking their lives with a highly venomous snake? This is a safety breach caused solely by Amazon’s negligence and their poor transportation/warehousing hygiene and supervision,” she wrote.