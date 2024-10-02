Aisha Khan’s pictures with daughter win the internet

Former film and TV actor, Aisha Khan won the internet with her latest pictures from the intimate birthday celebrations with her daughter.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Tuesday evening, Aisha Khan, who celebrates her birthday on September 27 every year, dropped pictures from the celebration, as she cut her 42nd birthday cake with her daughter Mahnoor, 4.

“A little birthday celebration in this Haseen jora (beautiful dress),” she wrote in the caption of the two-picture gallery, which sees the mother-daughter duo twin in their black outfits. She also added the hashtag ‘Happy faces after seeing cake’ in the post and thanked the salon for a surprise birthday celebration.

Thousands of her fans showered their love on the now-viral pictures with likes and heartwarming birthday wishes for the ‘Meri Nanhi Pari’ actor.

For the unversed, Aisha Khan tied the knot with Major Uqbah Malik in an intimate ceremony in April 2018. The couple welcomed their first baby girl, Mahnoor in November 2019, while their younger son, Nael, was born in May 2022.

The A-list actor had bid farewell to the entertainment industry before getting married, in order to move towards the ‘next phase of life’.