Audience hurl objects at Mahira Khan during Pakistan Literature Festival

In a rather upsetting turn of events, Pakistan’s film and cinema star Mahira Khan was hurled objects at during her recent outing at Pakistan Literature Festival.

An unanticipated incident took place with the A-list actor Mahira Khan on Wednesday, as she visited Quetta for the first time to attend the ongoing Pakistan Literature Festival in the city.

In a video doing rounds on social media, the ‘Aik Hai Nigar’ star can be spotted joined by the host of the event Wajahat Rauf on the stage and was about to mouth one of her dialogues to fulfil a fan’s request, when she had some unknown objects thrown at her from the audience.

Although visibly taken aback by the misbehaviour, Khan maintained her calm and continued to treat her hundreds of fans in the audience with one of her dialogues. The viral clip however received strong reactions for the miscreant and support for Khan from the social users.

Reacting to the widely-circulated video on social media, netizens lauded the A-lister for maintaining her calm and grace during the entire incident. “So cheap behaviour but her graceful reply,” an Instagrammer wrote, while another commented, “She handled the entire situation with grace and confidence. The reason she is a superstar.”

Another commended Khan while criticizing the lack of manners and ethics in our society and penned, “She is so sensible and calm lady. How gracefully she handle it .jahil pakistani qoum.”

