‘Squid Game’ creator shares news details about season 2 storyline

Hwang Dong-hyuk, creator of the hit Netflix show “Squid Game,” has shared major details about the storyline in season 2 of the series.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

During the Lucca Comics and Games, he appeared alongside the show’s stars Lee Jung-jae and Wi Ha-Jun, and revealed fresh details about the hit Netflix series’ upcoming season.

Responding to a question regarding the expected storyline of the upcoming season, Hwang Dong-hyuk hinted at the “biggest difference” between the two seasons.

“If Season 1 was about the story of Gi-hun [Lee], or player no. 456, entering Squid Game for the first time and about how he survives and leaves the game as a winner, Season 2 is going to be about Gi-hun [being] faced with his memories of the first game — the experiences of going through a new realization and awakening and returning once again to the game in order to stop this unjust game,” he said.

Dong-hyuk became the first Asian to win an Emmy for outstanding directing in a drama series for ‘Squid Game.’

During the discussion, he also opened up on Gi-hun’s red hair at the end of season 1 when he arrives at the airport.

Read more: ‘Squid Game’ English-language series in the works at Netflix

According to the director, the inspiration for the red hair came from his favourite comic book ‘Slam Dunk.”

Reflecting on his character of police detective Hwang Jun-ho, Wi Ha-Jun said that his character in the first season “quite literally turned away from the gates of death and in, order to find his brother – and to chase those cruel people behind the game –has to put an end to this unjust brutal game.”

The actor asserted that the fans will surprised to see his character’s transformation to being a determined and charismatic player in ‘Squid Game’ season 2.

The hotly-anticipated season 2 of the hit Netflix show will begin streaming on December 26, while the third season of ‘Squid Game’ will premiere in 2025.

It is pertinent to note here that the first season of the show ranks as the most-watched season of television in Netflix history.

The series scored six Emmy awards including Hwang Dong-hyuk’s win for outstanding directing in a series, best actor in a drama series for Lee Jung-jae while Lee You-mi won guest actress in a drama.