VIDEO: Camel gets stuck in car after collision

A camel remained stuck in a car for hours after the vehicle hit the animal from behind, a video of which went viral on social media.

The viral video showed the camel groaning in agony as it is stuck on the front side of the car in India’s Rajasthan.

Police said that the driver of the car failed to locate the stray camel and hit it from behind. The impact of the collision resulted in shattering the windshield of the car and the animal got stuck inside it.

According to police, the driver of the car sustained minor injuries, however, he was moved to the hospital after he showed signs of shock and was unsettled due to the horrific incident.

Meanwhile, the camel was left stuck for hours as authorities waited for a crane to take out the animal from the car while ensuring to not hurt it.

Later, a crane arrived at the crash site and rescued the animal. A veterinarian then provided medical treatment to the camel.

