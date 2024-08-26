WATCH: Carlos Brathwaite hits helmet out of ground after controversial dismissal

West Indian all-rounder Carlos Brathwaite smashed his helmet with the bat after his controversial dismissal in the Max60 Caribbean 2024.

His reaction to his dismissal has since gone viral on social media as users weighed in on the umpire’s decision to declare him out.

Brathwaite, who represents the New York Strikers, was batting against Grand Cayman Jaguars in Qualifier 1 of the Max60 Caribbean 2024.

Facing Ireland seamer Joshua Little, the West Indian all-rounder attempted a pull shot, however, he missed the ball which hit his right shoulder before being grabbed by wicketkeeper Ben Dunk.

Dunk and Little soon appealed for a caught-behind as they looked confident that the ball had some contact with Carlos Brathwaite’s bat.

The on-field umpire took no time to declare him out, leaving Brathwaite in disbelief and frustrated.

The West Indian all-rounder was dismissed after scoring seven runs off five deliveries in the ninth over.

As Brathwaite walked back to the dugout, he was seen in the viral video tossing his helmet in the air and hitting it out of the park with his bat.

Meanwhile, New York Strikers managed to score 104-8 in their allotted ten overs while batting first in Qualifier 1 of the Max60 Caribbean 2024.

Carlos Brathwaite’s team secured a narrow eight-run win over the Grand Canyon Jaguars after restricting them to 96/5.

The West Indian all-rounder also bowled two overs in the game, conceding 16 runs without a wicket.

It is worth mentioning here that Braithwaite is widely known for hitting England’s Ben Stokes for four consecutive sixes to help the West Indies win their second T20 World Cup in 2016.

He also picked up the key wickets of Jos Buttler and Joe Root to end with the figures of 23/3 in his four-over spell.