VIRAL: Sri Lanka’s skipper takes back-to-back wickets to deny India win

Sri Lanka’s newly appointed skipper Charith Asalanka took two consecutive wickets to tie the first ODI against India at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Friday.

The off-spinner dismissed India’s Shivam Dube and Arshdeep Singh on back-to-back deliveries in the 48th over to force a tie.

Asalanka first caught Dube before the wicket, however, the on-field umpire gave him not out. The host then reviewed the decision which gave the left-handed batter LBW-out.

The Sri Lankan skipper trapped Singh in front of wickets the very next ball. This time, India reviewed the decision, however, it ended in vain as the ball trajectory showed that it was hitting the batter’s leg stump.

Chasing a target of 231, the visitors were bowled out for 230 in 47.5 overs as Asalanka bagged three wickets.

Batting first, Sri Lanka posted a total of 230 for eight on the board as Dunith Wellalage played a brilliant knock of 67 runs.

In Reply, India were off to a good start as their opening pair added 75 runs to the total before Shubman Gill was dismissed in the 13th over.

However, Sri Lanka made a remarkable comeback in the middle overs and reduced Rohit Sharma’s men to 132 for five inside 25 overs.

Wicketkeeping batter KL Rahul and Axar Patel then built a crucial 57-run partnership, however, both batters were removed in back-to-back overs.

The game was tied with India needing just one run in 15 deliveries to secure a victory in the first ODI, however, Charith Asalanka dismissed Dube and Singh on back-to-back deliveries to bowl India out for 230.

Following the game, Sri Lanka’s skipper said that he had the belief that his team would defend the total.

“I did (believe we could defend the total), but we should have done a bit more well to restrict them under 230. In the afternoon, it turned more. Under lights, it became easier to bat,” he added.