Watch: Sri Lanka’s batter walks off before umpire’s decision, replays reveal no edge

Sri Lanka batter Janith Liyanage got himself out in a hilarious manner after he walked off before the on-filed umpire’s decision of an edge during their first ODI against India.

Batting first, Sri Lanka were in all sorts of trouble after they were left on 101 for five during their game against India at the R Premadasa stadium in Colombo on Friday.

Janith Liyanage attempted to stage a comeback by smashing a few balls to get his team some quick runs.

However, his stay at the crease was cut short after he made a blunder of walking off before the on-field umpire made a decision about a delivery he believed he edged that was grabbed by India’s skipper Rohit Sharma at the first slip.

During the second ball of the 33rd over, Axar Patel bowled a tossed-up delivery and the Sri Lanka batter went after him to smash him over the ropes.

However, the ball spun away and looked as if it took the outside edge of Janith Liyanage’s bat.

The ball hit KL Rahul’s thigh on the way and deflected to Rohit Sharma, who took a catch at slips.

Patel, Sharma and Rahul appealed for a catch, however, the umpire was not convinced and did not give the batter out.

However, Liyanage walked off himself convinced that he edged the ball, leading the umpire to raise his finger.

Later, the UltraEdge showed a spike when the bat hit the ground but a flat line when the ball was next to the bat which meant there was no outside edge.

As the batter walked back after scoring 20 runs off 26 balls, the entire dressing room of Sri Lanka was seen shocked and surprised by the decision of Janith Liyanage.

India restricted the host to 230 for eight in their 50 overs as Pathum Nissanka and Dunith Wellalage scored fifties, however, no other batter could stay at the crease to help their team post a challenging total for the visitors.