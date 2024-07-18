Caught-On-Cam: England cricketer’s home comes under attack

England cricketer James Vince’s home was attacked for the second time, a video of which has gone viral on social media.

Following the attack, the right-handed batter made a public appeal regarding continuous attacks on his home in Southampton of the United Kingdom, a UK media outlet reported.

The first attack on Vince’s home occurred in April when unidentified suspects hit his home and vehicles parked in the lawn.

Recalling the attack, the England cricket said: “My wife and I woke suddenly to a load of smashing and alarms going off. We had no idea what was going on and it was obviously very unnerving, so we rushed straight to get the kids to make sure they were safe. They were very shaken up.”

The family was forced to leave James Vince’s hometown after the persistent attacks on his house.

Police arrived at the scene upon receiving information of the attack, however, the suspects had fled before the authorities’ arrival as neighbours recalled seeing a car speed away from the scene.

The second attack, which was caught on CCTV cameras, happened on May 11, showing two persons collaborating to hit his house and cars with bricks.

The viral video showed a man with a torch passing bricks over a wall to another man, who threw them at the house and cars.

“I was able to get downstairs quite quickly and had more of a sense of what was going on. It wasn’t such a surprise either, because it had happened before. I think they saw the activity in the house and left quickly,” James Vince said.

The England cricketer has since gone public believing the attacks are a case of mistaken identity.

“All the experts we’ve spoken to say it looks like a money issue, unpaid debts, or something,” said James Vince said. “We have nothing to hide and know we have never been involved in anything like this. We just desperately want this to stop.”