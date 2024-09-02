WATCH: Fakhar Zaman smocks Tendulkar-like six In CPL 2024

Pakistan’s explosive batter Fakhar Zaman, currently representing Antigua & Barbuda Falcons in CPL 2024, hit a brilliant six that reminded fans of ex-Indian batter Sachin Tendulkar.

Falcons were in trouble against Barbados Royals after batter Kofi James’ dismissal early in their inning.

Fakhar Zaman and Sam Billings were on the crease to stabilise the inning when Barbados Royals’ skipper Rovman Powell handed the ball to pacer Obed McCoy.

However, the Pakistani batter welcomed MacCoy with a magnificent uppercut six over the backward point region on the very first delivery of the inning’s fifth over.

The West Indian pacer delivered a short ball wide outside the off stump, allowing Fakhar Zaman to expose his wicket and time the ball over the in-field with perfection.

The exceptional shot reminded fans of Indian batting great Sachin Tendulkar’s iconic six in the ODI World Cup 2003.

Zaman then hit Obed MacCoy for two consecutive boundaries before McCoy dismissed him.

The fourth game of the CPL 2024 saw Antigua and Barbuda Falcons posting 145/9 in their 20 overs. Barbados Royals chased down the target within 16 overs after losing only one wicket.

It is worth mentioning here that the left-handed batter was among the four players who received No Objection Certificates (NOCs) from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2024.

The no objection certificates (NOCs) were issued to wicketkeeper-batter Azam Khan, Fakhar Zaman, fast bowler Mohammad Amir and all-rounder Imad Wasim.

The 12th edition of the CPL began on August 29 and will run through October 6 where six teams are competing for the silverware.