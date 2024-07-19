WATCH: Glenn Phillips’ furious reaction after horrible runout in LPL 2024

New Zealand batter Glenn Phillips, who is playing for Columbo Strikers in the Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2024, was furious after getting run out in the game against Kandy Falcons.

The horrible runout occurred on the last ball of the third over when Phillips just arrived at the crease after Strikers’ opening batter Mohammad Wasim was dismissed by Wanindu Hasaranga in the Eliminator.

Glenn Phillips faced the last ball on the over, his first, and guided it towards cover and ran towards the non-striker’s end.

However, Rahmanullah Gurbaz did not move and remained in his crease as the cover fielder threw the ball to the wicketkeeper who dislodged the bails.

Following his dismissal on a duck, Phillips was seen in the viral video punching his bat and then throwing his bat up in the air in disappointment.

His animated walk to the dressing room showed him smashing his bat near the Columbo Strikers’ dugout. However, his fury did not end there as the viral video showed him smashing his bat to the ground in the dressing room.

It is pertinent to mention that Glenn Phillips remained his team’s highest run-getter in the LPL 2024 as he scored 252 runs in nine games at a strike rate of 140.78.

Colombo Strikers were defeated by Kandy Falcons by two wickets to secure a place in LPL 2024 Qualifier 2.

The game saw Strikers putting a total of 159 for eight in their 20 over after being put to bat first. Sadeera Samarawickrama was the star batter, having scored 62 off 45 deliveries.

In reply, Kandy Falcons chased down the target over the loss of eight wickets in 18.4 overs, with eight balls to spare.

They will now face Jaffna Kings for a place in the final against Galle Marvels.