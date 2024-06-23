Caught On Cam: Man crushed to death by bus after cows knock him down

The horrifying video of a man being knocked down by cows and crushed to death by a bus has gone viral on social media.

The tragic incident occurred in India’s Tamil Nadu when two cows fighting on the side of a road knocked down a man from his bike, an Indian media outlet reported.

The viral video showed the victim, identified as 58-year-old man Velayudharaj, being crushed by a bus after he fell from his bike due to a collision between two cows on the road.

According to reports, the man was going to work on his motorcycle when one of the cows crossed the road ahead of him followed by another cow approaching from the opposite direction.

Suddenly, the two cows began fighting resulting in them to collide with Velayudharaj as he was seen in the viral video being knocked down off his bike onto the road.

At the same time, a bus approaching from the opposite direction struck and ran him over resulting in the man’s instant death.

Later, the driver of the bus and onlookers rushed to help the man as he laid on the ground motionless.

Authorities arrived at the scene after they were informed and moved the body to the hospital for a post-mortem examination.