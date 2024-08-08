Caught-On-Cam: Man dies while running on treadmill in gym

A video of a man, collapsing while running on a treadmill at a local gym, has gone viral on social media.

The tragic incident occurred in India’s Ghaziabad when the man reportedly suffered a heart attack while running on the treadmill, according to Indian media outlets.

The victim, identified as 40-year-old Jitendra Singh, regularly visited the gym for workouts.

On the fateful day, Singh began his routine, however, he failed to return home hours after leaving home.

The viral video of the incident showed the deceased running on the treadmill but gradually slowing down.

He was seen resting on the panel of the machine, only to fall off the treadmill.

As soon as he fell, a man exercising near him attempted to help him along with another man who rushed inside to check up on Singh.

The viral video showed both the men giving him CPR to revive him but to no avail.

Jitendra Singh was later moved to a nearby hospital, however, he passed away during treatment.

Reports said that his body was sent for a post-mortem examination to confirm the cause of his death.

Meanwhile, police began an investigation into the matter, while preliminary observations suggest that Singh died of a heart stroke.

In May this year, a man collapsed and died while dancing as audience were seen in a viral video clapping thinking it was part of the performance.

The incident occurred during a free yoga camp in Indore of India’s Madhya Pradesh where the deceased identified as Balwinder Singh Chhabra suffered a heart attack and died on spot.

The deceased, a retired Indian soldier, was holding Indian flag as he delivered a dancing performance on a patriotic song.

However, he collapsed in the middle of the performance as the audience continued to clap for over a minute.