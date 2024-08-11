Man drives car off a cliff to kill twin daughters

A man drove his car off a cliff in an attempt to kill his twin daughters after abducting the toddlers from his parents’ house.

The accused, Robert Duane Brians, had allegedly sent multiple messages and made calls to his wife to inform her that she may “not see her kids again” before driving off the car off a cliff in the United States’ San Diego, local media outlets reported.

“The girls are going to heaven and I’m going to hell to wait for you,” one of the messages to his wife Jenna Brians read.

The father of the twin girls, identified as Hailey and Aubrey, also posted on Facebook the day before plunging his car off the cliff, saying, “Tonight, I’m sending my babies to heaven.”

At first, Brians had initially denied all charges, but he later changed his plea and admitted to attempted murder.

Reports said that the mother of the twins notified the police about the messages Brians had sent her as she told police her that estranged husband was going to drive off the Coronando Bridge.

However, police found Brians near the Sunset Cliffs where he suddenly drove his pickup truck down the cliff face and into the Pacific Ocean as onlookers watched in disblief.

It is pertinent to mention that Brians and his children were saved in the incident that occurred in 2020.

After recovering his vehicle from the ocean, first responders found the man holding the girls in his arms on his lap.

Brians later admitted to attempted murder in a US court.