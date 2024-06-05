Caught On Cam: Man shot dead at point-blank range in front of children

In a shocking incident, a man was shot dead at point-blank range in front of his little children at a club, a video of which went viral on social media.

The incident occurred in India’s Uttar Pradesh where the victim was with his two daughters and a son to enjoy family time, an Indian media outlet reported.

The viral video showed the man, identified as Arshad, getting into an argument with a man at the crowded club as his children were sitting at a nearby table.

As the argument prolongs, others intervene and try to cool down both parties as the suspect Bilal is seen in the video pulling out a gun and shooting Arshad at point-blank range.

As soon as the suspect shot Arshad, he fled the scene while the victim’s children rushed towards their father who was left lying on the ground unresponsive.

The viral video showed the children crying standing alongside their father.

The video below contains disturbing visuals. Viewers’ discretion is advised.

Later, police arrived at the scene and moved Arshad to the hospital for treatment, however, he was declared brought dead by doctors.

According to police, Bilal and Arshad engaged in a heated argument over money a few days ago.

“Several criminal cases were registered against both of them,” they said.

Meanwhile, a case was registered at the local police station while search was underway to apprehend the suspect.

