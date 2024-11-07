Naeema Butt channels late Smita Patil in new post – Watch

Showbiz starlet Naeema Butt channelled late Bollywood actor Smita Patil in her new video post going viral on social media.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Thursday morning, Naeema Butt, aka everyone’s favourite Rubab Mansoor Khan of ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’, paid a lovely tribute to the late Indian actor Smita Patil.

“Bts (Behind the scenes) of our heartfelt tribute to Smita Patil with incredible team,” she wrote in the caption of the video post which sees Butt dressed up as Patil as she lip-synced her song ‘Hamne Sanam Ko Khat Likha’, from Amitabh Bachchan-starrer crime drama ‘Shakti’ (1982).

The reel post is now viral on social media and received thousands of likes for Butt. Several Instagrammers also turned to the comments section with compliments for her portrayal of Patil.

It is pertinent to mention here that Patil died from post-childbirth complications, in December 1986, days after giving birth to her son, now an actor, Prateik Babbar. She was only 31 at the time of death.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Naeema Butt is still basking on the success of her recently-ended blockbuster serial ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’, directed by Badar Mehmood, co-starring Fahad Mustafa, Hania Aamir and Emmad Irfani.