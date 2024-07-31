WATCH: Overjoyed Zimbabwe batter’s flying bat hits umpire

The video of a Zimbabwe batter’s celebration after hitting a match-winning six during a domestic game went viral on social media.

The hilarious incident occurred during the match between the SOGO Rangers and Rainbow 1 Cricket Club in Zimbabwe’s 45-over domestic competition.

Rainbow batter Francis Sande was on strike when his team needed four of the last ball to win the game.

Sande smashed a huge six over long-off with a powerful shot and threw his bat up in the air in jubilation.

The viral video of the final ball showed the Rainbow batter throwing his bat as soon as the ball sailed over the rope.

The umpire, who was looking at the ball, did not see the flying bat as it landed near him and hit him on the leg after bouncing off the pitch.

The umpire was seen in the viral video clutching his leg with signs of pain, however, Sande continued his celebration with a unique dance.

The umpire then raised both his hands to signal a six and soon went to grab his leg.

Batting first, SOGO Rangers were bowled out for 229 with five balls remaining in their innings.

In reply, Rainbow 1 lost both openers Ronak Patel and Dhruv Patel for 23 runs in the first 10 overs.

Sande and Jackiel added 45 runs for the seventh wicket to help their team edge Rangers.