VIDEO: Sanju Samson’s six hits woman, leaves her in tears

India thumped South Africa by 135 runs in the fourth T20I at The Wanderers Stadium to clinch the series 3-1 as Sanju Samson and Tilak Varma struck unbeaten centuries.

The duo unleashed a carnage, hitting 19 sixes and scored 210 runs for their unbeaten second-wicket partnership. Tilak Varma scored 120* off only 47 balls which featured 10 sixes and nine boundaries, while Sanju Samson struck 109 off 56 with the help of six fours and nine sixes.

South Africa captain Aiden Markram chose to put in part-time off-spinner Tristan Stubbs in the midst of Sanju Samson’s destruction. The wicketkeeper-batter welcomed Tristan Stubbs with a six over long-on before smoking the next delivery over deep mid-wicket for another six

The huge six from Sanju Samson hit a female fan in the crowd leaving her in tears. Later, a person was seen applying a packet of ice packs on her face as tears coming out of her eyes.

Sanju Samson scored his second century of the series and third in T20 internationals, becoming the first wicketkeeper in history to slam three centuries in T20Is.

He surpassed Phil Salt of England, who has scored two tons in T20Is. Only two wicketkeepers in history have scored more than a century in T20Is Samson and Salt.

In addition, Sanju Samson became the third Indian player to score three hundreds for in T20Is after Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav.

He also become the second batter to score two hundreds in a T20I bilateral series and the first player to score three hundreds in a calendar year.

Eventually, India thrashed South Africa by 135 runs to claim the series 3-1.