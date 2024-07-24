Watch: Shahrukh Khan hits fiery fifty in TNPL 2024

Lyca Kovai Kings’ skipper Shahrukh Khan smashed a fiery fifty to help his team beat Siechem Madurai Panthers by 43 runs in Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2024.

With the victory, Kings became the first team to qualify for the playoffs.

After being put to bat first, Lyca Kovai Kings were put under pressure as they lost two wickets inside the powerplay.

However, Shahrukh Khan’s arrival at the crease in the 13th over changed the pace of the inning as he smashed 51 runs off 26 deliveries.

While wickets kept tumbling on the other end, Khan continued his form and scored his second consecutive half-century and third overall of the season.

Shahrukh Khan’s blitz helped his team set a competitive total of 163 runs in their 20 overs.

In reply, Siechem Madurai Panthers fell 43 runs short of the target as the defending champions secured their spot in the playoffs.

The defending champions lead the table with five wins and one loss from their six matches.

Shahrukh Khan was the player of the match for his winning knock that took his team to the playoffs of TNPL 2024.

“With Sai Sudharsan back, I’m batting down the order. Over the past two years, we’ve followed a process that’s worked well for us. Also, I have fond memories of Tirunelveli and enjoy playing here,” he said during the post-match ceremony.