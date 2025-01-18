Watch: Snake invades U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2025 match

In a shocking video that went viral online, a snake suddenly appeared on the pitch during the U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2025 match between England and Ireland, bringing the game to a halt.

The unexpected intrusion took place while the match was underway, causing a stir among the players and officials.

In a daring move, English batter Jamaima used the handle of her bat to carefully shoo the snake away from the playing area.

Ireland were impressive in the field, but rain spoiled any attempt at England’s total in this Group B encounter at the ICC U19 Women’s World Cup.

Ireland captain Niamh MacNulty made no hesitation in bowling first after winning a delayed toss due to a wet outfield from overnight rain.

For the fielding side, there were dark overhead conditions, something of a breeze and a slightly slower outfield to work with.

England however got off to a brisk start with Davina Perrin in particular looking especially threatening. An opening wicket from Kia McCartney broke momentum, then a smart run out by Annabel Squires and Niamh MacNulty saw the end of Perrin.

In response, Ireland lost Freya Sargent in the first over run out without facing a delivery and then Alice Walsh similarly on a very tight run.

Rain had briefly made an appearance when Ireland went to bat but then passed as soon as it had arrived. Another shower in the fourth over which eventually proved fatal.

The outfield had now taken on quite a bit of moisture meaning the match couldn’t restart before the cut-off time. Ireland U19s Women next play USA U19s Women on Monday.