Watch: Tom Banton reverse sweeps Shakib Al Hasan on one leg

Somerset batter Tom Banton came up with a unique reverse sweep off Surrey’s Shakib Al Hasan’s bowling during their Division One game in the County Championship.

The right-handed batter played a valiant inning of 46 off 65 balls despite playing with a twisted ankle.

However, the highlight of his inning became his reverse sweep on a ball delivered by Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan during Somerset’s second inning.

Facing Shakib in the inning’s 62nd over, Tom Banton played almost a perfect reverse sweep while standing on one leg, earning valuable four runs off the boundary.

Eventually, the Bangladesh all-rounder dismissed Banton in the 64th over and completed his fifer.

After putting 317 in their first inning, Somerset were bowled out for 224 in the second inning.

Tom Banton had played a brilliant 132-run knock in the first inning, laced with one six and 16 boundaries.

Shakib starred with the ball in the first inning, picking four wickets for Surrey.

It is worth mentioning here that the star Bangladesh all-rounder became the first to take 50 wickets in the Men’s T20 World Cups during the 2024 edition.

The left-arm spinner achieved the feat in his side’s T20 World Cup 2024 Super Eight match against India when he dismissed Rohit Sharma in the fourth over of the first innings.

He is also the second leading wicket-taker in T20Is with 148 scalps in 128 matches, only behind New Zealand’s Tim Southee, who has 164 wickets to his name.