VIDEO: Tractor gets out of control during race, rams into spectators

A video of an overspeeding tractor crashing into spectators and injuring them during an illegal race is going viral on social media.

The incident occurred in Domeli village of India’s Punjab that left four people severely injured, an Indian media outlet reported.

The viral video showed tractors passing by in high-speed during an illegal race when one of the drivers lost control and rammed his tractor into spectators, triggering chaos and panic.

Reports said that several were injured in the incident with five to 10 people being hospitalised.

Later, police arrived at the scene and seized three tractors while four people were detained with regards to the incident.

Gurpreet Singh, who was injured in crash, later told media that the tractor became uncontrollable and struck them as they watched the race.

Local police also identified Amit and Gurpreet Singh among those injured in the crash while the driver of the tractor was also injured in the accident.

Read more: VIDEO: Craze of motorbike racing claims two lives in Karachi

In January this year, two young boys lost their lives after they met with an accident during motorbike racing in Karachi.

A video of the accident emerged online showing several bikes met with an accident on the road of Malir Expressway, leaving two dead and multiple injured.

The police officials, in a statement, expressed their lack of awareness regarding the accident on the Malir expressway, meanwhile, the rescue officials are shifting the bodies of the two deceased boys to the Jinnah hospital.

However, the relatives of the two diseased youths also expressed unawareness related to the accident.