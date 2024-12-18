Rare egg sells for Rs70,000 at charity auction

A rare, perfectly spherical egg went viral on social media after being sold for £200 (around Rs70,000 approximately) at a charity auction in the UK.

According to an international media outlet, the unusual viral egg, which is not the usual oval shape, caught attention when Ed Pownell, a resident of Lambourn, Berkshire, bought it during a casual night out at the pub.

Pownell, who initially paid £150 (approximately Rs53,000) for the egg, decided to donate it to the Iuventas Foundation, a charity supporting youth mental health in Oxfordshire.

The foundation was initially unsure about the egg’s value but embraced the idea after media reports highlighted its rarity. Roz Rapp, a representative of the foundation, told the media, “We’re thrilled with the outcome. The funds raised will help support young people aged 13-25 who are struggling with their mental health and are on long waiting lists.”

Pownell shared that his decision to buy the egg was spontaneous. “I was at the pub, enjoying a drink, and thought, why not give it a try?” After winning the unusual viral egg, he made sure to have its contents carefully removed to keep the shell intact.

When asked if he regretted his purchase, Pownell said, “It’s been quite fun. For £150, I think it’s money well spent.”

The auction, which included this unique item, raised funds for the Iuventas Foundation’s programs that provide life coaching, mentoring, and mental health support to young people across Oxfordshire.

Similarly on December 10, a rare Roman coin depicting Brutus, the assassin of Julius Caesar, was sold for €1.98 million at a Geneva auction, according to the auction house Numismatica Genevensis.

The coin, which sparked intense bidding among eight online participants, was purchased by a European collector for more than 1.83 million Swiss francs (approximately $2.09 million).

The coin had been initially priced at over €800,000.

Weighing 8 grams and roughly the size of a euro, the coin is described as “a piece of history” by Frank Baldacci, director of Numismatica Genevensis, marking the final years of the Roman Republic.

It was minted in 43-42 BC by Brutus and his supporters, following the assassination of Julius Caesar in 44 BC. The obverse features a profile of Brutus surrounded by a laurel wreath, while the reverse displays military symbols celebrating his victories.

Baldacci noted that the wreath symbolized Brutus’s attempt to position himself as an emperor, with the coin also serving as propaganda for his cause.

This particular coin is one of only 17 known to exist. It resurfaced in the 1950s, appeared in a private collector’s catalog, and was sold at a 2006 Zurich auction for 360,000 Swiss francs to another private buyer.