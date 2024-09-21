web analytics
30.9 C
Karachi
Saturday, September 21, 2024
- Advertisement -

Watch: Handlers carrying massive python on shoulders leave internet in shock

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

A viral video shared by the Reptile Zoo on social media has taken the internet by storm, showcasing zookeepers confidently carrying enormous pythons on their shoulders.

The footage, which has garnered over 900,000 views on Instagram, has left viewers both mesmerized and astonished.

The video features the Reptile Zoo’s founder, Jay Brewer, and a female zookeeper effortlessly carrying massive pythons, treating the creatures as if they were part of their daily routine.

The sheer size of the pythons is striking, highlighting the impressive scale of these majestic reptiles.

Viewers have expressed a mix of admiration and disbelief at the zookeepers’ calm demeanor while handling the snakes.

The video has sparked a wave of reactions from internet users, with many expressing their fear and fascination with snakes. The Reptile Zoo’s video has provided a unique perspective on these often-feared creatures, leaving a lasting impression on all who have seen it.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Reptile Zoo (@thereptilezoo)

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

What, in your opinion, is the reason of Sheikh Hasina's downfall?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.