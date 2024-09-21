Watch: Handlers carrying massive python on shoulders leave internet in shock

A viral video shared by the Reptile Zoo on social media has taken the internet by storm, showcasing zookeepers confidently carrying enormous pythons on their shoulders.

The footage, which has garnered over 900,000 views on Instagram, has left viewers both mesmerized and astonished.

The video features the Reptile Zoo’s founder, Jay Brewer, and a female zookeeper effortlessly carrying massive pythons, treating the creatures as if they were part of their daily routine.

The sheer size of the pythons is striking, highlighting the impressive scale of these majestic reptiles.

Viewers have expressed a mix of admiration and disbelief at the zookeepers’ calm demeanor while handling the snakes.

The video has sparked a wave of reactions from internet users, with many expressing their fear and fascination with snakes. The Reptile Zoo’s video has provided a unique perspective on these often-feared creatures, leaving a lasting impression on all who have seen it.