WATCH: Man goes viral for record-breaking axe throw

A Turkish man has gone viral after setting a new Guinness World Record for the farthest distance axe throw, achieving an impressive 183 feet, 8.72 inches.

The 43 years old Osman Gürcü, shocked the world with his viral feat, surpassing the previous record of 143 feet, set by American Jesse Rood.

Gürcü’s throw was longer than an Olympic swimming pool, which measures 164 feet. This marks his eighth Guinness World Records title.

Speaking to Guinness World Records, Gürcü said, “It was an incredible feeling to break the record because the distance is very far, and you have to not only throw far but also make sure the ax sticks in the target. I hit it many times, but it didn’t stick, and I never gave up.”

Gürcü is no stranger to viral record-breaking moments. His other Guinness World Records titles include the farthest basketball hook shot (82.02 feet), the longest cornhole shot (85 feet, 3.6 inches), and the farthest throw of a rubber chicken (114 feet, 9 inches).

Earlier, David Rush, a man from Idaho with a unique passion for breaking records, once again achieved an extraordinary feat by shattering 52 Guinness World Records in 52 weeks in 2024.

Building upon his 2021 success where he broke a World Record every week, Rush repeated this feat in 2024 while simultaneously striving to amass the largest collection of concurrent Guinness World Records.

Rush kicked off his 2024 record-breaking journey by setting the record for the most ping pong balls caught in shaving foam on his head within 30 seconds – a remarkable 14 balls!

He faced some challenging records along the way. The fastest time to drink a liter of lime juice through a straw proved to be the most difficult, with Rush admitting to feeling quite unwell after the attempt.

One of the most surprising Guinness World Records involved blowing a playing card the furthest distance. Rush managed to achieve an impressive 33 feet and 4.78 inches, showcasing his unexpected lung power.

However, the most satisfying Guinness World Record for Rush was juggling three balls while performing the most tricks in one minute. He successfully completed an astonishing 49 tricks, a testament to his incredible juggling skills.