WATCH: Virat Kohli asks fans not to block his way

Following a horrible Test series against Australia, India batter Virat Kohli is having good time with his family.

Kohli’s batting efforts in the five-match Border-Gavaskar series against Australia have drawn a lot of criticism, but he does not appear to be bothered by the outside chatter. Recently, he and his wife, actress Anushka Sharma, were spotted riding the jetty to Alibaug.

Many fans surrounded Virat Kohli and tried to click selfies with the star batter on his way to the boat. He opted not to take pictures with the fans, asking them not to stop his way.

“Bhai mera rasta maat roko (brother, don’t block my way),” Virat Kohli can be heard saying before jumping into the boat.

Earlier in a similar sort of incident in Australia, the star Indian cricketer lost his cool at the local media and engaged in a heated exchange with a female reporter during the Border-Gavaskar series.

The incident occurred at Melbourne Airport when reporters spotted Virat Kohli and his family nearby when they were speaking to Australian pacer Scott Boland who is likely to replace the injured Josh Hazlewood in the fourth AUS v IND Test in Melbourne.

The star Indian batter became annoyed when the cameras turned towards him and his family to get a shot.

Virat Kohli was quick to show his anger and got in the face of an Australian reporter to engage in a heated exchange which was recorded on camera.

“I need privacy with kids and you can’t take the videos without my permission,” he said to the camera.

It may be noted here that following his poor show in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, Virat Kohli has fallen to 27th place in the ICC Test rankings, his first time outside the top 25 since December 2012.

Virat Kohli ended the five-match series with 190 runs from nine innings at an average of 23.75 and a strike rate of 47.98.

The former Indian captain received severe criticism over his struggles against the outside off-stump deliveries.

Virat Kohli was caught behind eight times out of his nine outings, four of which came at the bowling of Scott Boland.