Ex-Aussie cricketer says Kohli became Boland’s ‘bunny’ during BGT

Former Australia cricketer Kerry O’Keeffe has taken a cheeky jibe at Indian batter Virat Kohli after he fell to Scott Boland four times in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

The star Indian batter had a dismal outing in the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 which Australia clinched 3-1 after winning the final game at the SCG.

While senior players received severe criticism over the slump in their performance, Virat Kohli was largely criticised over the fashion he was dismissed throughout the series.

Following his ton in the second inning of the first Test in Perth, the right-handed batter could not get going and could only amass 90 runs in the remainder of the five-match series.

The highlight of his Border-Gavaskar Trophy outing was his struggle with the outside off-stump deliveries.

Virat Kohli was caught behind eight times out of his nine outings, four of which came at the bowling of Scott Boland.

Reacting to the Indian batter’s dismissals, former Australia cricketer-turned-commentator Kerry O’Keeffe said that Kohli ‘had become Scott Boland’s bunny’ during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

“Kohli started with a century in Perth, making the most of the benign conditions after Yashasvi Jaiswal had worn out the new ball and the Aussie bowlers. But from then on he floundered. The century aside, he made only 90 runs and had become Scott Boland’s bunny, unable to restrict himself from playing outside off stump by the end of the series,” Kerry O’Keeffe said.

Earlier, Irfan Pathan also took aim at the right-handed batter for getting dismissed in the same manner – getting edged while playing outside off-stump deliveries during the AUS v IND Tests.

“When we talk about Virat Kohli, he has done a lot for India. He has delivered many performances. But you are getting out from the same mistake again and again. You are not creating a gap between two mistakes. You are not trying to fix the technical mistake. Sunny Sir is in the field. How long does it take to talk to Sunny Sir or someone?” he said.