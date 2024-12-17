Indian fans slam Kohli for celebrating after India avoid follow-on in third Test

Indian fans slammed star Indian batter Virat Kohli after a viral video showed him celebrating after his team avoided follow-on in the third AUS v IND Test in Brisbane.

The former Indian captain has been going through a rough patch, as he managed to score a 16-ball three in the first innings of the ongoing third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

After Australia put 445 on the scoreboard owing to tons by Travis Head and Steve Smith, India found it tough to get going in their first inning of the third AUS v IND Test.

They lost opening batter Yashasvi Jaiswal on the second ball of the inning after scoring just four runs.

Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli were quick to follow, leaving the visitors reeling at 22/3.

KL Rahul was then involved in a number of partnerships to take India to 141 for six before his dismissal on 84 while Ravindra Jadeja added a valuable 77 runs to the total.

Akash Deep remained unbeaten on 27 along with Jasprit Bumrah on 10 at Stumps on Day 4 of the third AUS v IND Test.

While fans of the India team breathed a sigh of relief after avoiding a follow-on, it was Virat Kohli’s reaction which had them furious.

After India crossed the 245-run threshold against Australia, Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir high-fived in animated style.

Fans slammed the star Indian batter for celebrating with India still 193 runs behind in the third AUS v IND Test, with a full day’s play left at the Gabba.

Here are the Indian fans’ reactions to Virat Kohli’s celebration: