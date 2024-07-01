Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma set to play in Pakistan-hosted Champions Trophy

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Jay Shah gave a major update about the participation of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in the Champions Trophy 2025 hosted by Pakistan.

Speaking to an Indian media outlet, the BCCI secretary said that senior players will be part of the squad set to play in the Champions Trophy scheduled for next year.

“I would want India to win all the titles. We have the biggest bench strength, only three players from this team are going to Zimbabwe. We can field three teams if the need arises,” he said.

Jay Shah praised the current Indian team, saying that the BCCI’s target was to win the World Test Championship final and Champions Trophy 2025.

“There will be a similar squad playing there. The seniors will be there,” he added.

With this announcement, it has been confirmed that senior Indian players such as Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will continue to play ODI cricket.

Both of the star players announced retirement from the T20I format following their victory in the final of the T20 World Cup 2024.

Kohli, who was adjudged the Player of the Match in the T20 World Cup 2024 final, announced that it was his last match for India in the shortest format of the game.

“This was my last t20 World Cup, and this is what we wanted to achieve,” the right-handed batter said in the post-match presentation.

Shortly after, Rohit Sharma also announced his decision to step down from the shorter format.

“This was my last [T20I] game as well. No better time to say goodbye to this format. I’ve loved every moment of this. I started my India career playing this format. This is what I wanted, I wanted to win the cup,” he said in the post-match press conference.

As per the PCB draft schedule, Champions Trophy 2025 will be held from February 19 to March 9 in three major Pakistani cities including Karachi, Lahore, and Rawalpindi.

Apart from India, Champions Trophy 2025 will feature Australia, England, South Africa, Bangladesh, New Zealand, and Afghanistan.