ISPs call on govt to extend VPN registration deadline

KARACHI: The Wireless and Internet Service Providers Association (WISPA) has requested an extension for the VPN registration deadline, ARY News reported.

According to reports, WISPA in a formal letter addressed the Secretary, Ministry of Interior. The association’s chairman emphasised that freelancers and citizens have proactively started the VPN registration process.

The letter further stated that association members are actively encouraging users to adopt secure methods for VPN usage.

Highlighting the need for public awareness, the association stressed the importance of educating citizens about the registration process.

It suggested that service providers, in collaboration with the IT industry, could simplify VPN registration to make it more user-friendly.

The letter also underscored the need to restore trust among sceptical users and proposed that extending the deadline would assist the government in achieving its objectives effectively.

Back on 19 Nov 2024, PTA announced a ‘simplified’ VPN registration process for freelancers and organisations.

Now, software houses, call centres, banks, embassies, and freelancers can easily register their VPNs via PTA’s official website.

Members of the Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) can also benefit from this facility, according to a press statement issued by the PTA.

To complete the registration, it is essential to fill out an online form that includes the CNIC, company registration details, and taxpayer status. Freelancers must provide proof of their affiliation with a project or company, such as a letter or email.

The approval process for this registration is completed within 8 to 10 hours, and so far, over 20,000 companies and freelancers have successfully registered their VPNs through this system.

Individuals wishing to use VPNs for commercial purposes must provide the required details and relevant proof from their employer.